First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce $89.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.20 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

