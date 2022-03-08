First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,832. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.