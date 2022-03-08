First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.