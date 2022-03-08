First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. 1,123,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $259.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.