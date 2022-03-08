First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.18

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and traded as low as $33.63. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

