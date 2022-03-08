First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.30% of First Bancorp worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.