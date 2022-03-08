Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Finnovate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FNVT remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,284. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,995,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

