Financial Review: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) vs. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80 AVITA Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.52%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Alphatec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 4.61 -$78.99 million ($1.48) -7.64 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.50 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -8.54

AVITA Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -59.34% -112.54% -28.64% AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13%

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

