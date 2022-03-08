Financial Contrast: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) versus Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get KLM Royal Dutch Airlines alerts:

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.05 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A Air Canada $5.11 billion 1.07 -$2.87 billion ($8.29) -1.84

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Canada 0 4 5 0 2.56

Air Canada has a consensus price target of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 92.64%. Given Air Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Air Canada -56.49% -625.18% -12.06%

Risk & Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance. The Leisure segment provides charter flights and scheduled flights. The Other segment caters and handles services to third-party airlines and clients around the world. The company was founded on October 7, 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.