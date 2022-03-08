Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. 96,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,024. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

