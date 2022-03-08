Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 590,340 shares.The stock last traded at $21.50 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,132,000 after purchasing an additional 271,623 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Ferro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,956 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

