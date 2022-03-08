Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.29).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.52) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.72). The company has a market capitalization of £681.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,151.47).

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.