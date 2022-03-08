FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 239,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,083. FedNat has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

