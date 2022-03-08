Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,098.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 52,683 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.