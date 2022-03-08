Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 265,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The firm has a market cap of $384.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.