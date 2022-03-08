extraDNA Reaches Market Cap of $151,664.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $151,664.00 and $13,326.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.85 or 0.99995287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00229465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00138357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00267470 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001378 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00030682 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

