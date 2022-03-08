eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $12,342,023. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

