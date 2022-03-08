ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.25.
EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 184,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About ExlService (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
