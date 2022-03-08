Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $7,437,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $161.71. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

