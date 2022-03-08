Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

