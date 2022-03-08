Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 93,571.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

