Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 199,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

EPR stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

