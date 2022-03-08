Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,871 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Scientific Games worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

