Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 13,402 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $305.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.95 and its 200-day moving average is $351.88. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $249.23 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

