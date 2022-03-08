Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €14.00 ($15.22) price target on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik stock opened at 7.60 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.57.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

