Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €14.00 ($15.22) price target on the stock.
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik stock opened at 7.60 on Friday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.57.
Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (HHULY)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.