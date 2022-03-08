EVRAZ plc (EVR) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on March 30th

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EVR opened at GBX 89.02 ($1.17) on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 539.79.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.