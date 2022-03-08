Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 1,918 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11.

Evolent Health stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

