Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
EVRI stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 897,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,104. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.64.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.
About Everi (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.