Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

EVRI stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 897,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,104. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Everi by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after buying an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Everi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Everi by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.