Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,678. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

