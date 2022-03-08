EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Down 4.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 12.41 and last traded at 12.44. Approximately 17,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 250,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

