Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$89.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. Euronext has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

