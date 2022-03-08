Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Boosted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up about 3.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,668. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.31. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.