Essentra (LON:ESNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.04 million and a PE ratio of 43.15. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.06.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.