Essentra (LON:ESNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.04 million and a PE ratio of 43.15. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.06.

Essentra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.