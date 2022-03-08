Essentra (LON:ESNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.
LON ESNT opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.04 million and a PE ratio of 43.15. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.06.
Essentra Company Profile (Get Rating)
