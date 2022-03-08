Essentra (LON:ESNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on the stock.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 271.70 ($3.56) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.06. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £819.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.