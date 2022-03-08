Ernest E. Maddock Purchases 10,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,236,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

