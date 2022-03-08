Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Eramet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $13.39 on Monday. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

