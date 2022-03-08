Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 842,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

