Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.58 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

