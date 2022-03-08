Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Epizyme stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

