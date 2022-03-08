Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $227.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

