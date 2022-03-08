EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

