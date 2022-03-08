Envista (NYSE:NVST) & Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Financial Survey

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 12.57% 8.96% 5.40% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Envista and Sonendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.51 billion 2.84 $340.50 million $1.92 22.92 Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Envista and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Envista presently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Sonendo has a consensus price target of $16.98, indicating a potential upside of 343.34%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Envista.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Envista shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envista beats Sonendo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Kerr, Metrex, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

