Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives $8.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLX. dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of EGLX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.55. 1,273,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $340.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

