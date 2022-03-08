Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

EPD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 263,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,401. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.