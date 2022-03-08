Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
