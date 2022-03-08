Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.