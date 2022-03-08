Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENT. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,600 ($34.07) to GBX 2,050 ($26.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.37. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,643.68.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

