Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,208. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $286.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1,326.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 215,371 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,886,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

