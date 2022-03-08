Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

