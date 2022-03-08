Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$34.21 and a twelve month high of C$64.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

