EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of EnerSys worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

